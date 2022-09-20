    Episode 9: Medicine Time

    Air Date: September 20, 2022
    Listen 1:32:00

    The story of Precious Thomas, the brave little girl fighting HIV, captured people’s attention in the 1990s, and changed hearts and minds about the AIDS epidemic. And when Gary Davis’ serum seemingly brought about a dramatic improvement in the girl’s health, it gave a major boost to his profile and work. For the doctor’s supporters, Precious Thomas was — and still is — the best proof that Gary Davis’ serum could be effective. But for years, she refused to talk about what exactly happened — if her viral load had stayed undetectable, if she was “cured.”

    Then one afternoon, she sends a message to Grant. “Hello, I’m ready to speak my part and my truth if you still wanna listen.” She now uses a different name, has reclaimed her life outside of the spotlight, and is ready to tell her side of the story.

    Brought to you by Serum

    Serum

    A Black doctor, a potential cure for AIDS, and the quest to find out what happened to it. A limited run podcast production of WHYY's The Pulse and Local Trance Media.

