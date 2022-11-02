Margaret Sullivan on the perilous state of journalism

In Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) From an Ink-Stained Life, former Washington Post media columnist and journalism watchdog MARGARET SULLIVAN (@Sulliview) looks back at her career in news – as one of the first women editors at a major paper and as public editor at The New York Times, roles where she held colleagues accountable for their editorial decisions.

She sharply critiques how newsrooms cover national politics, especially when harping on balance or the myth of objectivity. She writes about the critical role the press plays in our democracy, and while some things are changing, too many others are falling short.“American journalists should be putting the country on high alert,” she says, “with sirens blaring and red lights flashing.”

With the upcoming midterm elections and widespread misinformation, Elon Musk’s plan to dismantle Twitter’s guardrails and a potential 2024 Trump candidacy, Sullivan joins us to discuss why the comfortable traditions in journalism are not enough to carry us into the next wave of American politics.

Margaret Sullivan at The Washington Post My final column: 2024 and the dangers ahead “One thing is certain. News outlets can’t continue to do speech, rally and debate coverage — the heart of campaign reporting — in the same old way. They will need to lean less on knee-jerk live coverage and more on reporting that relentlessly provides meaningful context.”

The Washington Post If Trump Runs Again, Do Not Cover Him the Same Way: A Journalist’s Manifesto “…as I started to write what I hoped were well-reasoned Post columns about Trump’s relationship with the media, I felt an irrational anger coming at me like an unending blast from an industrial-strength hose. Trump hadn’t invented this anger, of course, but he certainly emboldened it — and used it for his own purposes.”

The New York Times A Veteran Press Critic Wants Her Profession to Defend Democracy “The most urgent question [Sullivan] reviews is how to cover openly anti-democratic politicians. [She] recalls the now quaint-seeming days when editors agonized over whether to call Donald Trump a “liar” (a word that implies knowledge of his intent) or just a candidate who spoke falsehoods.”