    Laura Lizcano

    Air Date: March 16, 2021

    “Corazón”

    Laura Lizcano is a Colombian-born singer-songwriter based in Philadelphia. Influenced by artists like Norah Jones and Natalia Lafourcade, Lizcano combines her formal training as a jazz vocalist with her love for folk and pop music. This combination of styles is evident within her own lyrically driven compositions.

    She follows her self-released debut EP, Chance on Me (2018), with her first full-length studio album, Heart (2020), which is available on all streaming platforms.
     
    Gusten Rudolph  – Drums 
    Joe Plowman – Bass
    Sam Bishoff – Saxophone 
    Andrew Carson – Trumpet & Horn Arrangement 
    Recorded at Rittenhouse Soundworks by Michael Cumming
    Mixed and Mastered at Treacle Mine Studio by Michael Cumming 
    Videography by Bob Sweeney 

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate