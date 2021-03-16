“Corazón”

Laura Lizcano is a Colombian-born singer-songwriter based in Philadelphia. Influenced by artists like Norah Jones and Natalia Lafourcade, Lizcano combines her formal training as a jazz vocalist with her love for folk and pop music. This combination of styles is evident within her own lyrically driven compositions.

She follows her self-released debut EP, Chance on Me (2018), with her first full-length studio album, Heart (2020), which is available on all streaming platforms.



Gusten Rudolph – Drums

Joe Plowman – Bass

Sam Bishoff – Saxophone

Andrew Carson – Trumpet & Horn Arrangement

Recorded at Rittenhouse Soundworks by Michael Cumming

Mixed and Mastered at Treacle Mine Studio by Michael Cumming

Videography by Bob Sweeney