Laura Lizcano
“Corazón”
Laura Lizcano is a Colombian-born singer-songwriter based in Philadelphia. Influenced by artists like Norah Jones and Natalia Lafourcade, Lizcano combines her formal training as a jazz vocalist with her love for folk and pop music. This combination of styles is evident within her own lyrically driven compositions.
She follows her self-released debut EP, Chance on Me (2018), with her first full-length studio album, Heart (2020), which is available on all streaming platforms.
Gusten Rudolph – Drums
Joe Plowman – Bass
Sam Bishoff – Saxophone
Andrew Carson – Trumpet & Horn Arrangement
Recorded at Rittenhouse Soundworks by Michael Cumming
Mixed and Mastered at Treacle Mine Studio by Michael Cumming
Videography by Bob Sweeney