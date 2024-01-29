‘Ladysitting’ at Arden, Where to Eat in 2024

Ladysitting, premiering at Arden Theatre, is based on Philadelphia author Lorene Cary’s memoir about the year she spent taking care of her 101-year-old fiercely independent grandmother, Nana. It’s a story about caregiving, aging, love, anger and forgiveness, and it looks back at five generations of an African American family. Lorene Cary and Tony Award-winning actor Trezana Beverly, who plays Nana, join us.

Philadelphia just received an impressive nine semifinal nominations for the 2024 James Beard Awards, and the Delaware Valley boasts a diverse culinary scene bursting with talented chefs. Philadelphia Magazine’s new issue unveils a list of the top fifty must-eat spots throughout the region. Kae Lani Palmisano, host of WHYY’s Check Please! Philly and Philly Mag food editor, will reveal the best restaurants, farmers markets, fast-casual joints and more in your neighborhood.