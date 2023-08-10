Ken Jennings Explores the Afterlife, Trivia & Things to Do, New CDC Gun Data

Calling all Jeopardy! enthusiasts. Champion and now host Ken Jennings joins us to talk about his offbeat new book, 100 Places to See After You Die. From Jewish heaven to Haitian voodoo, we’re digging into how people learn about the afterlife through religion, pop culture and more.

Gun suicides nationally are at an all-time high since the CDC began tracking them in the 1990s. For the first time on record, the gun suicide rate for Black teens surpassed the rate for white teens. We’ll break down the data with WHYY gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola.

Tonya Pendleton has the inside scoop on the can’t-miss events happening this weekend across the Delaware Valley.