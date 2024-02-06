Our Virtual Reality Future, Super-Earth Space Discovery, Ballet Brothers

NASA recently announced the discovery of a new planet just 137 light-years away from us. The “super-Earth,” dubbed TOI-715 b, is about one-and-a-half times larger than our planet and could possibly support life. We’ll talk with Swarthmore College astronomy professor Eric Jensen about the discovery.

Apple has launched Vision Pro, a $3,500 virtual reality headset that’s a phone, computer and TV combined, and experts say it will change how people work and play. But could it also change how we interact with each other? And is walking around with tech strapped to our faces really a good idea? We’ll talk about the future of VR with Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of The Verge.