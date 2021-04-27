Internet gambling, sports betting and addiction

Online gambling and sports betting have boomed during the pandemic. It’s not surprising considering people have been stuck at home, stressed, lonely, and looking for entertainment. Gambling is now legal in 44 states and 22 allow sports wagering. With states desperate for revenue, more are expected to legalize it and with all the internet gaming platforms, it’s easier than ever to play anytime and anywhere. But with that convenience comes an increased risk of addiction. This hour, we’re joined by LIA NOWER, director of gambling studies at Rutgers University and JOSH ERCOLE, executive director of the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania to discuss what’s behind the explosion in online gambling and betting and the risks of problems, particularly for young adults. We’ll also hear from DAVE YEAGER, a U.S. Army veteran who is recovering from gambling addiction.