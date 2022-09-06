    Episode 7: Illegitimi non Carborundum

    Air Date: September 6, 2022
    Listen 53:57
    An illustration of a clock tower with a stormy sky, lighting, and a cityscape in the background

    Goat’s blood is in the water, and sharks are circling. A powerlifter from North Carolina has connected Gary Davis to a wealthy and influential man in London, who appears to have unlimited resources. Dr. Davis desperately needs financial support, but also wants to hold on to his own vision for the serum. Interests collide — and the serum’s formula is spun into a new, murky business venture. A dusty old VHS tape turns out to be a Rosetta Stone in terms of piecing together what happened when the doctor was in England — and who might have encouraged a cowboy from Jet to skip town and disappear.

    Brought to you by Serum

    Serum

    A Black doctor, a potential cure for AIDS, and the quest to find out what happened to it. A limited run podcast production of WHYY's The Pulse and Local Trance Media.

