    Episode 1: Raison D’Être

    Air Date: July 26, 2022
    Listen 31:48

    Reporter Grant Hill stumbles into a cab after a long night out. A conversation with the driver leads to a startling revelation: He claims to be a Hollywood insider, who helped a doctor develop a potential cure for AIDS in the 1990s. His Hollywood claims turn out to be true — but what about this cure for AIDS? A search turns up a Black physician named Gary Davis from Tulsa, Oklahoma who had a big dream: to use goat antibodies to develop a serum that would free the world from HIV and AIDS. What happened to the dream? And why did so many fear for the doctor’s life?

    Brought to you by Serum

    Serum

    A Black doctor, a potential cure for AIDS, and the quest to find out what happened to it. A limited run podcast production of WHYY's The Pulse and Local Trance Media.

    Subscribe for free

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate