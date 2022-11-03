    Cristina Cutts Dougherty: Powerful Role Model

    Air Date: November 3, 2022

    Cristina Cutts Dougherty is the first tubist to attend the Curtis Institute of Music since its opening in 1924. Cristina grew up in South Africa and developed her love for music from going to djembe classes and taking gumboot dance lessons.  This week On Stage at Curtis viewers will enjoy Cristina performance by composers Krzywicki, Price, Tomasi and Mortimer.

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

