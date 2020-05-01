Donate to WHYY

    Creativity in Quarantine

    Air Date: May 1, 2020

    From cabarets to tap dancing ensembles, local performing artists have taken to weekly livestreams to keep quarantined fans entertained. Shirley speaks with Lauren McComas from Chester County’s SALT Performing Arts about their “Cooped Up Cabarets” and catches up with the Lady Hoofers Tap Dance Ensemble. Then, Dr. Argie Allen-Wilson stresses the importance of setting boundaries with social media and screen time, and culinary expert John DiRenzo shares tips on keeping ground herbs and spices fresh. Plus, take a trip to the historic Rutgers Garden and learn about their program supporting food-insecure students.

