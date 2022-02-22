Christine Pride and Jo Piazza on ‘We Are Not Like Them’

Air Date: February 22, 2022 10:00 am
Authors Christine Pride and Jo Piazza join us to talk about their new novel, We Are Not Like Them, which tells the story of two women of different races who find themselves on opposite sides of a tragedy in Philadelphia. A police shooting of an unarmed Black teenager divides their community and tests their decades of close friendship. Pride, who is Black, and Piazza, who is white, discuss their new book, the complicated issues it raises about race and how the story came from honest conversations the two close friends had in real life.

 

