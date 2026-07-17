Ben Price | Oboe The Sound
Oboist Ben Price charts his path at the Curtis Institute of Music.
In this episode of On Stage at Curtis, meet oboist Ben Price of Portland, Oregon. A Curtis student since 2022, Ben has studied with acclaimed oboists Katherine Needleman and Philippe Tondre. Beginning on piano at age nine before discovering the oboe, Ben found a clear calling to music and is emerging as a promising young artist.
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