A League of Your Own
Hosts Shirley and Mark are gearing up for Super Bowl LIV with a sports-packed show! First, Shirley wakes up before dawn and meets the guys from F3, a workout group focused on fitness, fellowship and faith. Then, we head to Rosati’s Gym in South Philadelphia, where Mickey Rosati Jr. trains boxers of all levels – including Bryant Jennings! Finally, we’ll visit the battlefield where the Philadelphia Rhinos, a group of “knights” sporting chainmail and equipped with steel weaponry, are simulating medieval tournaments.
Additional Links:
Eagles Autism Foundation
Philly Night to Shine
Yiddish Film Festival
HERspace Women’s Art Festival
Delaware Teen Science Cafe