    A League of Your Own

    Air Date: January 30, 2020

    Hosts Shirley and Mark are gearing up for Super Bowl LIV with a sports-packed show! First, Shirley wakes up before dawn and meets the guys from F3, a workout group focused on fitness, fellowship and faith. Then, we head to Rosati’s Gym in South Philadelphia, where Mickey Rosati Jr. trains boxers of all levels – including Bryant Jennings! Finally, we’ll visit the battlefield where the Philadelphia Rhinos, a group of “knights” sporting chainmail and equipped with steel weaponry, are simulating medieval tournaments.

    Additional Links:
    Eagles Autism Foundation
    Philly Night to Shine
    Yiddish Film Festival
    HERspace Women’s Art Festival
    Delaware Teen Science Cafe

