Virtual After School Program: Stop Motion and Animation

Schedule:

Tuesdays, and Thursdays, February 15 - March 10, 2022
For grades 6-12
4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Animating on a budget! In this program, students will be learning stop-motion animation using their smartphones (or tablets) and a few simple everyday objects. While the materials are cheap, the content is rich as we’ll dive into animation concepts such as the “Principles of Animation,” stop-motion software, story-boarding, and creative writing. Participants will have the opportunity to exercise their creative side by creating their very own stop-motion movie.

