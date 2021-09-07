Virtual After School Program: Intro to Video Production

Schedule:

Mondays and Wednesdays, November 8 - December 1, 2021
(off for Thanksgiving Break)
4:00 - 5:30 pm

Are you a middle / high schooler who likes to tell and share stories, and want to take your digital skills to the next level? In this virtual program, students will learn the basic principles of video storytelling from pre to post-production. All you need is any device that can record video and sound, along with a computer and internet access. Students will learn how to frame interview shots, shoot B-roll, write and record voice-overs, and editing skills.

Register Here

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate