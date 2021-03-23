Virtual After School: Narrative Filmmaking Class

Do you have a passion for storytelling or interest in filmmaking? Ever wonder how your favorite movie was made and the elements that went into it? Then sign up for WHYY Education’s free Narrative Filmmaking Class. In this class, you’ll learn the foundations of how to tell stories through films, such as story structure, character development, scriptwriting, camera and lighting, and sound design. In this class, we’ll meet twice a week for 1 ½ hour a day.