Virtual After School: Intro to Video Production

Are you a middle/high schooler who likes to tell and share stories, and want to take your digital skills to the next level? In this virtual program, students will learn the basic principles of video storytelling from pre to post-production. All you need is any device that can record video and sound, along with a computer and internet access. Students will learn how to frame interview shots, shoot B-roll, understand camera shots and angles, write and record voice-overs, and editing skills.