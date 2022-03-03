Virtual After School: Intro to Video Production

Schedule:

Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 5 - May 12, 2022 (Off for Spring Break April 11-15 and May 3)
This class is a prerequisite for applying to WHYY's youth employment program, a seven-week paid internship experience, open to high school students.
4:00 - 5:30 p.m.

Are you a middle/high schooler who likes to tell and share stories, and want to take your digital skills to the next level? In this virtual program, students will learn the basic principles of video storytelling from pre to post-production. All you need is any device that can record video and sound, along with a computer and internet access. Students will learn how to frame interview shots, shoot B-roll, understand camera shots and angles, write and record voice-overs, and editing skills.

Register Here

