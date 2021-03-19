Virtual After School: Drawing Class (Digital, Comic, and Animation)

Are you a middle schooler/ high schooler who likes to draw but have been looking to take your skills to the next level, or are you an artist who’s looking to get to know other artists while learning somethings along the way? Either way, WHYY Education’s Drawing class is for you! This class will be taught by WHYY’s own Dre Reed a graduate of the University of the Arts with a BFA in Animation, and in this class, we’ll learn how to draw heads, hands, and environments.