Stop Motion and Animation Virtual Summer Program

Start Date: June 28, 2021

Animating on a budget! In this camp, students will be learning stop-motion animation using their smartphones (or tablets) and a few simple everyday objects. While the materials are cheap, the content is rich as we’ll dive into animation concepts such as the “Principles of Animation,” stop-motion software, story-boarding, and creative writing. Participants will have the opportunity to exercise their creative side by creating their very own stop-motion movie.