Stop Motion and Animation Virtual Summer Camp

Start Date: July 20, 2020
Schedule:

Monday, July 20th - Friday, August 7th, 2020
11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Animating on a budget! In this camp, students will be learning stop-motion animation using their smartphones (or tablets) and a few simple everyday objects. While the materials are cheap, the content is rich as we’ll dive into animation concepts such as the “Principles of Animation,” stop-motion software, story-boarding, and creative writing. Participants will have the opportunity to exercise their creative side by creating their very own stop-motion movie.

