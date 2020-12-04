Stop Motion and Animation After School Program

Schedule:

Fridays, December 4th, 2020 through February 5th, 2021
Class does not meet on December 25th or January 1st.
2:00 - 3:30 p.m.

Open to middle school students.
Students will be learning stop-motion animation using their smartphones (or tablets) and a few simple everyday objects. While the materials are cheap, the content is rich as we’ll dive into animation concepts such as the “Principles of Animation,” stop-motion software, story-boarding, and creative writing. Participants will have the opportunity to exercise their creative side by creating their very own stop-motion movie.

