Start Date: August 8, 2022

In this summer in-person program, students will learn stop-motion animation using DSLR cameras and a few simple everyday objects. We’ll dive into animation concepts such as the basic principles of animation, stop-motion software, story-boarding, and creative writing. Students will have the opportunity to exercise their creative side by producing their very own stop-motion movies in small groups.

Course fee: $800

Meals not provided