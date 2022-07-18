High School Summer Journalism Program

Start Date: July 18, 2022

Are you a high school student who has dreamed about being a reporter? Can you see yourself working for NPR or CNN? During this two-week hands-on journalism program, you’ll develop real-world experience in 21st-century reporting. Working with expert staff at WHYY and a small team of other students, you’ll be out on the streets and in the student newsroom, shooting and editing video, producing audio content, and telling great stories.

Course fee: $900

Meals will be provided