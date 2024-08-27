Nicotine pouches, most notably Zyn, have become very popular lately.

While they’ve been sold in the U.S. for about a decade, demand has soared recently as fans spread the word online. Here’s what you need to know about the nicotine craze that sparked a shortage this summer.

So what exactly is Zyn?

Zyn comes in puck-shaped containers that look like Ice Breakers. Each container holds 15 pouches, and they come in about 10 flavors, ranging from coffee to cinnamon, each sold in a different bright-colored package.

The pouches contain powdered nicotine, which enters the bloodstream after dissolving in the mouth. Users call it “packing a lip,” which basically means inserting the pouch between a user’s gum and upper lip.

Zyn was originally intended to help existing nicotine users kick the habit. While the pouches don’t contain cancer-causing tobacco, Zyn is quite addictive and it has raised alarm bells among regulators who worry that it is being marketed to underage users.

In April, the Food and Drug Administration issued warnings to 119 retail stores for selling Zyn to minors. However, Philip Morris International, the owner of Zyn, told NPR that consumer research found that the average age of Zyn users is 39 years old.

Social media’s “Tucker Carl-Zyn”

Still, lately the appeal of Zyn has taken off on social media.

On TikTok and podcasts, “Zynfluencers” have raved about the 10 flavors. In a statement to NPR, Philip Morris International said that none of the influencers are paid by the company.

One of the most active advocates is conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, whom some members of Generation Z have jokingly called Tucker Carl-Zyn .