A storm will bring heavy snow and dangerous ice from the Plains to the East Coast

The first weekend of 2025 will have the coldest air of the season, according to the National Weather Service. The first significant winter storm of the year will impact 62 million people starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into Monday.

Heavy snow, ice, rain and severe thunderstorms will be unleashed from the Plains to the East Coast. While snow and ice has been limited to the northern states this winter, the upcoming storm will impact areas less prone to winter weather.

“The major winter storm will bring significant disruptions to the Central Plains by late Saturday, spreading to the Ohio Valley on Sunday,” the NWS said.

Travel delays are likely as the storm is forecast to reach the mid-Atlantic by Sunday night. Severe thunderstorms are expected in areas with warmer temperatures. The storm could also impact Texas and Mississippi, which are still recovering from last month’s deadly storms.

States are gearing up for heavy snowfall and hazardous conditions

A nasty mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain is expected to disrupt travel and daily life in the central United States, according to the NWS Winter Storm Severity Index.

The storm will begin with a deep surge of moist air moving north out of the Gulf of Mexico, which will spread rain and snow over the Plains. As it strengthens and expands, it will track east and spread into the Mississippi Valley and parts of the Midwest on Sunday morning, and reach the East Coast by Sunday night and Monday morning.

Officials have already begun preparing for the worst. On Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson put the National Guard on standby, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia declared a state of emergency. Youngkin has urged people to avoid traveling on Sunday.

“I’m encouraging all Virginians, visitors, and travelers to stay alert, monitor the weather forecast, and prepare now for any potential impacts,” Youngkin said in a statement.