WHYY ‘pop-up’ newsroom and foster care resource fair coming to Wilmington
Pop-up events allow our newsroom to build stronger relationships with the communities we cover and dive into the issues that impact residents’ everyday lives.
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WHYY News is bringing its “pop-up” newsroom to Wilmington next week. The event will also feature a foster care resource fair.
On Monday, Nov. 16, WHYY News will offer Delaware residents an opportunity to learn more about foster care and adoption, while connecting directly with local journalists and experts to learn more about the issue.
The event will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at West End Neighborhood House, located at 710 N. Lincoln St. in Wilmington.
Across Delaware and the surrounding region, a shortage of foster parents has left child welfare agencies working to find stable, supportive homes for children and teens in the foster care system.
The resource fair will provide information about the needs facing Delaware’s youth, the resources available to prospective foster families and ways community members can help children in the foster care system. Representatives from participating agencies will also be available to answer general questions and connect attendees with resources about becoming foster parents.
In addition to the resource fair, the event will serve as an opportunity for residents to meet WHYY News staff, share concerns and pitch story ideas for potential coverage.
Pop-up newsrooms are designed to bring journalists directly into the communities they cover, creating opportunities for conversations with residents, building relationships and learning about the issues that matter most to them.
During the event, WHYY News Delaware reporter Johnny Perez-Gonzalez will lead a fireside chat with leaders in the foster care community. The conversation will explore the state of foster care in Delaware, resources for children and families and how residents can get involved through fostering and other forms of community support. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions during a Q&A session.
Participating organizations will include event host West End Neighborhood House, Pressley Ridge, Children & Families First Delaware, the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families and others.
The event is free and open to the public. Those interested may register for the Nov. 16 pop-up newsroom online.
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