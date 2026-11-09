WHYY ‘pop-up’ newsroom and foster care resource fair coming to Wilmington

What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

WHYY News is bringing its “pop-up” newsroom to Wilmington next week. The event will also feature a foster care resource fair.

On Monday, Nov. 16, WHYY News will offer Delaware residents an opportunity to learn more about foster care and adoption, while connecting directly with local journalists and experts to learn more about the issue.

The event will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at West End Neighborhood House, located at 710 N. Lincoln St. in Wilmington.

Across Delaware and the surrounding region, a shortage of foster parents has left child welfare agencies working to find stable, supportive homes for children and teens in the foster care system.

The resource fair will provide information about the needs facing Delaware’s youth, the resources available to prospective foster families and ways community members can help children in the foster care system. Representatives from participating agencies will also be available to answer general questions and connect attendees with resources about becoming foster parents.

In addition to the resource fair, the event will serve as an opportunity for residents to meet WHYY News staff, share concerns and pitch story ideas for potential coverage.