Wilmington city leaders, community members pressure state officials to delay demolition of former work release site
Some Wilmington City Council members argue the community should have a say on the Plummer Center’s redevelopment.
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The Wilmington City Council and some community members are urging state officials to pause demolition of a former New Castle County work release site so the public can weigh in on redevelopment plans.
Council members approved a resolution sponsored by Councilwoman Shané Darby that asks Gov. Matt Meyer’s administration to hold off on bulldozing the former Plummer Center property until the community can give input.
The resolution is not binding on state lawmakers or the administration. The center was the only work release site in New Castle County.
The state has proposed turning the property into affordable housing that could help people returning to society after being incarcerated. However, it’s unclear how many rent-stabilized units would actually be allocated to that population.
Darby said state officials have contributed to the rise in gun violence this year by closing community centers and shelters. The number of juvenile shooting incidents in Wilmington this year has seen a 67% increase compared to 2025.
“This is about the city of Wilmington losing assets and services over the last few years,” Darby said. “Then we sit here and we wonder why we had the summer we had with shootings.”
The Delaware Department of Corrections said last year it was closing the Plummer Center facility to save money. It’s a 2-acre property located on Wilmington’s eastside and was DOC’s oldest facility, with two of the seven buildings constructed in 1900 and 1921.
The site was shut down in March and the work release participants were transferred to the Community Corrections Treatment Center in Smyrna.
The fiscal year 2027 bond bill appropriated $760,000 to demolish the Plummer Center. The bond bill also authorized selling the property to the Wilmington Housing Authority for $1.
Darby said the Wilmington Housing Authority and DOC declined to appear before the city’s intergovernmental committee to publicly answer questions about the demolition and affordable housing plan. A DOC spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Ray Fitzgerald, who is also president of the Delaware Affordable Housing Group, an affiliate of the housing authority, said he shared a PowerPoint presentation with council staff in August.
The proposed development envisions 45 housing units, with 32 homes for sale and eight rent-stabilized one-bedroom rental units. The rental units will be “targeted in part” toward individuals leaving prison. Wraparound services would be offered to residents, along with homeowner counseling and mortgage assistance.
The presentation said construction would be done in four phases and would take about more than three years to build out.
Fitzgerald said it would be inappropriate to speak publicly about the proposed redevelopment until the state finishes razing the site.
“Because many of the public concerns are about demolition, and I have no information about that, it could give the public the perception that we are being evasive and could jeopardize the community’s faith in the project,” he told WHYY News.
Darby said she supports building affordable housing, but opposes a plan being presented to the city of Wilmington without the opportunity for meaningful input from city residents.
“I am asking you, Gov. Matt Meyer, I’m asking our state agencies to take all necessary steps to prevent the demolition of this facility, and for you to please talk to the community,” she said. “Talk to City Council, see what we want, see what we need in our community.
It’s unclear whether the governor supports public meetings on the proposed redevelopment.
Meyer’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
Darby said that state officials, including lawmakers representing Wilmington, continue to disregard their wants and needs, a position echoed by other council members.
“We sent the resolutions,” she said. “We had press conferences, and the state ignored us. They did nothing. Our state officials or our Wilmington delegation have not fought for this.”
State Sen. Darius Brown, D-Wilmington, said he disputes that lawmakers are ignoring city leaders on issues important to them.
“The amount of resources that the city has received is well documented and other parts of the state feel like more is going to the city over the last five to eight years than other places,” he said. “So that’s just not an accurate statement.”
Brown also said he believes sufficient efforts have been made by state officials over the past two years to solicit public comment on the future of the Plummer Center site.
The Delaware Office of Management and Budget said the bid process has closed and it anticipates awarding the contract next month. Demolition is expected to begin by the end of December 2026 or January 2027. How long the demolition process will take is unclear.
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