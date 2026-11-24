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The Wilmington City Council and some community members are urging state officials to pause demolition of a former New Castle County work release site so the public can weigh in on redevelopment plans.

Council members approved a resolution sponsored by Councilwoman Shané Darby that asks Gov. Matt Meyer’s administration to hold off on bulldozing the former Plummer Center property until the community can give input.

The resolution is not binding on state lawmakers or the administration. The center was the only work release site in New Castle County.

The state has proposed turning the property into affordable housing that could help people returning to society after being incarcerated. However, it’s unclear how many rent-stabilized units would actually be allocated to that population.

Darby said state officials have contributed to the rise in gun violence this year by closing community centers and shelters. The number of juvenile shooting incidents in Wilmington this year has seen a 67% increase compared to 2025.

“This is about the city of Wilmington losing assets and services over the last few years,” Darby said. “Then we sit here and we wonder why we had the summer we had with shootings.”

The Delaware Department of Corrections said last year it was closing the Plummer Center facility to save money. It’s a 2-acre property located on Wilmington’s eastside and was DOC’s oldest facility, with two of the seven buildings constructed in 1900 and 1921.

The site was shut down in March and the work release participants were transferred to the Community Corrections Treatment Center in Smyrna.

The fiscal year 2027 bond bill appropriated $760,000 to demolish the Plummer Center. The bond bill also authorized selling the property to the Wilmington Housing Authority for $1.

Darby said the Wilmington Housing Authority and DOC declined to appear before the city’s intergovernmental committee to publicly answer questions about the demolition and affordable housing plan. A DOC spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Ray Fitzgerald, who is also president of the Delaware Affordable Housing Group, an affiliate of the housing authority, said he shared a PowerPoint presentation with council staff in August.

The proposed development envisions 45 housing units, with 32 homes for sale and eight rent-stabilized one-bedroom rental units. The rental units will be “targeted in part” toward individuals leaving prison. Wraparound services would be offered to residents, along with homeowner counseling and mortgage assistance.

The presentation said construction would be done in four phases and would take about more than three years to build out.