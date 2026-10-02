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For years, Brian Wild had imagined having a creative space on Union Street.

The Wilmington filmmaker and artist has lived on the street for about a decade, but said opportunities to connect with other artists often seemed to happen elsewhere in the city. So when he was driving down Union Street one day and saw a sign announcing that a Creative Hub was coming to a vacant storefront, he immediately took notice.

The building was actually one Wild had once imagined using as his own studio.

“I immediately kind of introduced myself,” Wild said. “This is even before they were open.”

Wild eventually used the space to screen his latest short film, “For Delia, With Love,” bringing in a large screen and projector for the event. The Creative Hub helped him organize the screening, including providing snacks and popcorn, and the event drew a crowd.

For Wild, the value of the space goes beyond having somewhere to show a film. It gives artists an opportunity to find one another.

“As a filmmaker and an artist, I’ve always wanted a space on Union Street to kind of have an art gallery, [a] screening room,” Wild said. “It gives you a spot to meet other artists. As a filmmaker you’re in your own little bubble or your own little group. This really helped me at least kind of get out there and meet some new people and kind of collaborate with them.”

That connection is part of what Cornerstone West Community Development Corporation hoped to create when it opened the Creative Hub in April.

The space grew out of Westside Grows Together, a revitalization initiative working across Wilmington’s West Side. JaQuanne LeRoy Daniels, the Creative Hub’s co-manager and creative lead, said the project was created in response to several needs: connecting residents with arts and creativity, giving creatives a place to develop their work, and helping small businesses and artists strengthen their businesses.

“While there are other art organizations that we have access to here in the city, in this corridor specifically we do not have many places where people can go for creative outlet,” Daniels said.