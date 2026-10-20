A ‘pop-up’ newsroom is coming to Willingboro, New Jersey

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

WHYY News is hosting a “pop-up” newsroom in Burlington County, New Jersey.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, New Jersey reporter David Matthau will be at Willingboro Public Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to meet with residents, listen to their concerns, answer questions and talk about stories and issues that impact the community. The library is located at 220 Willingboro Way.

Pop-up newsrooms give residents a chance to pitch story ideas, and they provide an opportunity for newsroom staff to speak directly with community members and grow relationships with them.

The event will also provide information and resources for potential foster-care and adoptive parents. There’s a shortage of foster parents across the region, leaving thousands of kids without permanent homes. Many of them age out of the foster system and don’t have the necessary resources to find a home on their own.