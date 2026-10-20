A ‘pop-up’ newsroom is coming to Willingboro, New Jersey
The Burlington County event gives residents a chance to pitch story ideas and will feature information for prospective foster-care and adoptive parents.
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WHYY News is hosting a “pop-up” newsroom in Burlington County, New Jersey.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, New Jersey reporter David Matthau will be at Willingboro Public Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to meet with residents, listen to their concerns, answer questions and talk about stories and issues that impact the community. The library is located at 220 Willingboro Way.
Pop-up newsrooms give residents a chance to pitch story ideas, and they provide an opportunity for newsroom staff to speak directly with community members and grow relationships with them.
The event will also provide information and resources for potential foster-care and adoptive parents. There’s a shortage of foster parents across the region, leaving thousands of kids without permanent homes. Many of them age out of the foster system and don’t have the necessary resources to find a home on their own.
Child-placing agencies in New Jersey are urging residents to help a child or teen in need of a home.
Matthau is a WHYY New Jersey reporter covering the State House and general assignments in the Garden State. Prior to joining WHYY, Matthau was lead investigative reporter for New Jersey 101.5 News.
He’s won multiple Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists awards, the National Association of Broadcasters Service to Community Award, and contributed to the National Edward R. Murrow Best Newscast award. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California.
This will be the latest in a series of WHYY pop-up newsroom events held in New Jersey, Philadelphia and Delaware.
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