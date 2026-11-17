A look into Delaware’s foster care system

WHYY News’ Johnny Perez-Gonzalez hosted a fireside chat with several representatives from foster care and family service organizations, diving into the state of Delaware’s foster care system.

Brineka Neal, a placement coordinator with the state’s Division of Family Services, said during the chat that the biggest challenge facing the foster care system is finding stable homes for teenagers. In 2025, there were about 470 children in Delaware’s foster care system, with shortages in foster families, particularly impacting teens who may have experienced more trauma before entering the system and require more support. Neal said this number exceeds 500 now.

Shamburger is also the program director for Life Lines. The program focuses on serving current and former foster care youth, unaccompanied or youth without homes and people who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community between the ages of 16 and 23. It provides services like housing support, educational and training programs, employment placement assistance, general life skills instruction and more.

“Every single youth that comes through our door, we’re working very hard to make sure that they have the skills that they need in order to succeed when they turn 18, and then again all the way through 23, because who’s ready at 18, right?” Shamburger said.

According to Shamburger, the age range the Life Lines program serves — and homeless youth in particular — is not served because those folks usually avoid seeking services. She said she believes that’s mostly because they often did not get to choose their circumstances.

“They didn’t get to choose their parents; they didn’t get to choose their living situation,” Shamburger said. “And so, this is an area where they do get to choose, and our goal is to empower them along the way. Even if they don’t choose us in that moment, they usually come back.”

Shamburger also said another challenge nationwide for the foster system is a lack of funding.

“Unfortunately, the need is outweighing the availability of resources,” Shamburger said. “That is definitely super common. And not just the agencies being able to provide the service but for the families being able to access services. So, it’s across the board and it really is cyclical.”

Mayda Berrios, a foster home licensing specialist with The Children’s Choice, said a high turnover rate for people working in the system also poses issues for helping children.

Berrios was also in the foster care system as a teenager, and said that she was assigned to 10 different social workers and was in four different homes before aging out of the system.

“I had a very simple experience, but for some of our other kiddos, I’ve just seen one kid go through four homes in like three months,” Berrios said. “These kids are seeing new people every week, and that’s not consistent for our kiddos either.”

Berrios said her positive experience in the foster care system helped her become an advocate as an adult.

“My main mission and purpose and why I do the work that I do is because if I had a good experience, everyone else can too,” Berrios said. “That’s what we’re looking for. We’re looking for those people that want to show up.”

Berrios also emphasized that teenagers in the foster care system are often just looking for consistency and love, and that prospective foster families should look “beyond what’s on the paperwork,” as trauma can often influence a child’s behavior.

“Find ways to make [the children] feel like they’re a human and not just a case, not just a number, not just a statistic,” Berrios said.

Monday’s event was the second time WHYY’s Delaware desk hosted a similar pop-up newsroom and resource fair focusing on foster care throughout its coverage range. It’s part of “Caring for Kids,” a civic news project covering foster care and adoption. A pop-up newsroom will also be held at Parkway Central Library in Philadelphia on Wednesday, and another one will be held at the Burlington County Library in Westhampton, New Jersey, next Tuesday.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can attend one of those events or read about available resources here.