Helping children in need: WHYY hosts a pop-up newsroom and foster care and adoption fair in New Jersey
Attendees asked questions, got answers, discussed story ideas and enjoyed snacks during a lively two-hour session.
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A WHYY pop-up newsroom and adoption and foster care fair attracted dozens of New Jerseyans on Tuesday afternoon at the Burlington County Library in Westampton.
Representatives from the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and several foster care and adoption support agencies were on hand to provide information and answer questions.
At the event, Mahnoush Vaziri, assistant director of the New Jersey Department of Children and Families Office of Resource Families, met with several attendees to discuss the foster parent landscape.
“It’s important for us to spread the word and raise awareness that there is a significant need for foster parents, what we call resource parents,” she said.
No one expects perfection
Vaziri said you don’t have to be perfect to be a foster parent.
“Anybody who’s a parent knows there’s no such thing as a perfect parent, right? We don’t expect you to come with all the answers or have some superhuman confidence that you have this figured out and you know exactly what you’re doing,” she said.
During one breakout session with Vaziri, Sabrina Peebles of Delran, New Jersey, took notes and asked questions.
“It’s great to get this information and learn about how the system works,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to help make a difference in people’s lives.”
Katherine Ries heard about the resource fair on WHYY and traveled from her home in Harvey Cedars, Ocean County, to get more information about foster care.
“I’ve worked with young people before and it’s wonderful, it’s nourishing, I’m here to learn,” she said.
Vaziri told attendees that the Department of Children and Families has a team to help, support and guide those interested in becoming a foster parent.
“I think you just have to come in with the willingness and the desire to help children in need and be patient and willing to learn and open to the opportunities,” Vaziri said.
Barbara Nichols from Burlington Township said she was gathering information about the foster care system for herself and friends.
“I so appreciate the chance to hear how the system is working,” she said. “This is very worthwhile because helping children is important.”
Cecelia Gaines from the New Jersey Adoption Resource Clearing House spoke with several people at the event.
“We are your one-stop resource for anyone that’s been touched by adoption,” she said. “Whether you are an adult adoptee, a birth parent, a pre-adopt parent, we connect people to resources that might benefit them. We love connecting with people in person.”
Jacqueline Dickens was on hand representing Court Appointed Special Advocates.
She said when someone becomes a CASA advocate, they get a range of information about a foster care child so they can fight for their rights.
“You get to know that child and what their needs are,” she said. “We are seeking volunteers to represent that child and connect them to needed resources in the community.”
“We appreciate the opportunity to raise awareness about advocating for children in foster care,” Dickens said.
Michele Rodriguez attended the fair representing Embrella, a nonprofit organization that supports foster care children and families.
“We want to recruit the best possible foster families that we can,” she said. “That’s how children that do go into foster care get the safety, the stability and the love they need while their biological families get the supports that they need.”
Embrella has family support advocates in every county in New Jersey, as well as mentorship programs and monthly community meetings to support foster parents.
Why consider becoming a foster parent?
Vaziri said foster parents tell her all the time how rewarding the experience is.
“You bond with a child, you take them into your home and treat them as if they were your own child; you get to watch them learn and grow and thrive,” she said.
Vaziri noted that some foster parents eventually form lifelong bonds with their foster children’s families.
“They become connected, they share something deep and that’s very rewarding,” she said.
Attendees also stopped by the WHYY pop-up table to discuss story ideas and ask questions. Everyone enjoyed sandwiches and light refreshments.
More information about becoming a foster parent is available at njfoster.org and information about adoption in New Jersey can be found here.
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