From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A WHYY pop-up newsroom and adoption and foster care fair attracted dozens of New Jerseyans on Tuesday afternoon at the Burlington County Library in Westampton.

Representatives from the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and several foster care and adoption support agencies were on hand to provide information and answer questions.

At the event, Mahnoush Vaziri, assistant director of the New Jersey Department of Children and Families Office of Resource Families, met with several attendees to discuss the foster parent landscape.

“It’s important for us to spread the word and raise awareness that there is a significant need for foster parents, what we call resource parents,” she said.

No one expects perfection

Vaziri said you don’t have to be perfect to be a foster parent.

“Anybody who’s a parent knows there’s no such thing as a perfect parent, right? We don’t expect you to come with all the answers or have some superhuman confidence that you have this figured out and you know exactly what you’re doing,” she said.

During one breakout session with Vaziri, Sabrina Peebles of Delran, New Jersey, took notes and asked questions.

“It’s great to get this information and learn about how the system works,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to help make a difference in people’s lives.”

Katherine Ries heard about the resource fair on WHYY and traveled from her home in Harvey Cedars, Ocean County, to get more information about foster care.

“I’ve worked with young people before and it’s wonderful, it’s nourishing, I’m here to learn,” she said.

Vaziri told attendees that the Department of Children and Families has a team to help, support and guide those interested in becoming a foster parent.

“I think you just have to come in with the willingness and the desire to help children in need and be patient and willing to learn and open to the opportunities,” Vaziri said.