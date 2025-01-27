White House in talks to have Oracle and U.S. investors take over TikTok

The Trump administration is working on a plan to save TikTok that involves tapping software company Oracle and a group of outside investors to effectively take control of the app’s global operations, according to two people with direct knowledge of the talks.

Under the deal now being negotiated by the White House, TikTok’s China-based owner ByteDance would retain a minority stake in the company, but the app’s algorithm, data collection and software updates will be overseen by Oracle, which already provides the foundation of TikTok’s web infrastructure.

That would effectively mean American investors would own a majority stake in TikTok, but the terms of the deal could change and are still being hammered out.

“The goal is for Oracle to effectively monitor and provide oversight with what is going on with TikTok,” said the person directly involved in the talks, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the deliberations. “ByteDance wouldn’t completely go away, but it would minimize Chinese ownership.”

NPR has agreed not to name the sources, who are not authorized to speak publicly about the confidential talks.

Other potential investors who are engaged in the talks include Microsoft.

Back in 2020, Trump gave his blessing to a TikTok takeover attempt involving Oracle and Walmart that eventually fell apart. A source close to the discussions said the retailer is, at this point, sitting out after balking at the estimated price of the viral video app.

Officials from Oracle and the White House held a meeting on Friday about a potential deal, and another meeting has been scheduled for next week, according to the source involved in the discussions, who said Oracle is interested in a TikTok stake “in the tens of billions,” but the rest of the deal is in flux.

Spokespeople for Microsoft and Walmart declined to comment. TikTok, Oracle and the White House did not return a request for comment.

When asked about the Oracle talks on Air Force One on Saturday night, Trump denied being in discussions with Oracle’s Larry Ellison about a TikTok takeover.

“Larry is a friend of mine,” Trump said. “I never spoke to Larry about TikTok. I’ve spoken to many people about TikTok. There’s great interest in TikTok,” he said.