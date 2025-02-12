White House blocks AP from event for using ‘Gulf of Mexico’

The Associated Press says the White House blocked it from covering an official event on Tuesday because it did not refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

AP Executive Editor Julie Pace said that the White House informed the news agency that its journalists would be barred from attending President Trump’s signing of a new executive order because it had not aligned its editorial standards with Trump’s preferred name for the body of water.

“It is alarming that the Trump administration would punish AP for its independent journalism,” Pace wrote in a statement posted on its website. “Limiting our access to the Oval Office based on the content of AP’s speech not only severely impedes the public’s access to independent news, it plainly violates the First Amendment.”

The event was newsworthy; Trump and his adviser, billionaire Elon Musk, spoke of the sweeping cuts they were making to the federal government as part of Musk’s government efficiency effort known as DOGE.

Trump signed an executive order on his first day renaming the Gulf “in recognition of this flourishing economic resource and its critical importance to our Nation’s economy and its people,” according to the order.

The White House has not replied to NPR’s request for comment. It comes as the Trump administration applies increasing pressure on mainstream news outlets, through limiting access to key venues and launching investigations.

AP’s Stylebook is used not only by its own journalists, but by other news outlets and institutions around the globe. In its guidance, the AP advises that the body of water to the east of Mexico that stretches from Texas to Florida should retain its historic title.

“The Gulf of Mexico has carried that name for more than 400 years,” the updated Stylebook entry states. “Refer to it by its original name while acknowledging the new name Trump has chosen.”

The U.S. Geological Service has officially adopted “Gulf of America.” Apple and Google Maps also call it by that name when searched by users based in the U.S.

Outside the country, “Gulf of Mexico” is still used.

As the AP Stylebook notes, “Trump’s order only carries authority within the United States. Mexico, as well as other countries and international bodies, do not have to recognize the name change.”