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Parts of West Philadelphia will remain under a boil water advisory until at least Saturday, when the Philadelphia Water Department expects to receive key results that could indicate the water is safe to drink.

The Water Department issued a boil water advisory Thursday evening after a pump station serving part of West Philadelphia lost power, causing a drop in water pressure that can allow disease-causing bacteria to enter pipes.

The advisory covers ZIP code 19151 and parts of 19131 and 19139, where around 18,000 residents live. Find a map of the affected area here.

The Water Department said it is testing finished water for coliform bacteria, some of which can cause gastrointestinal illness and are used as an indicator for the potential presence of other disease-causing bacteria. The department said it has also restored water pressure and is “flushing the system thoroughly.”

The department needs two consecutive days of clean test results in order to lift the boil water advisory, officials said. The first day’s results, from samples collected Thursday, Nov. 26, are expected Friday evening. The results from the second day’s samples, collected Friday, Nov. 27, are expected late morning Saturday.

The Water Department said it will report the first round of results Friday evening.

When do you need to boil your water?

Bring water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow it to cool before using it for any of the following activities:

Drinking or making ice

Cooking

Preparing baby formula

Giving water to pets

Washing dishes

Brushing teeth

If you live in the affected areas, avoid swallowing water when bathing.