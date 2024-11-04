At the heart of many election conspiracy theories is a simple truth: America’s voter rolls are imperfect.

The U.S. doesn’t have a central voting list. It has a bunch of different lists. And they will always be slightly off.

Charles Stewart, an election data expert at MIT, remembers being at a conference 20 years ago, and an election official from Belgium was talking about voter rolls.

“He said, ‘The problem with you Americans is that you were never conquered by Napoleon,’” Stewart recalled. “Napoleon wanted to know where everybody was.”

In other words, many democracies have national voter lists. But in the decentralized U.S., lists are maintained at the state and local level, which leaves election officials across the country always trying to keep up with a population that moves and dies and is generally changing every single day.

One other difficulty when it comes to making sure noncitizens aren’t registered is there isn’t a single national database of all U.S. citizens either. So election officials are often cobbling together citizenship data from their DMVs, and trying to cross reference that against less-than-ideal resources offered by the federal government.

Like all solutions in election data, Stewart says, it isn’t perfect but it’s also getting better slowly.

“We have to come to this realization that we are not going to get perfect voter rolls,” he said. “We have damn good voter rolls. I think we have good voter rolls right now for the purposes for which they serve. Obviously, we could probably do better. But there are limits.”

That’s a difficult problem, especially when people are also skeptical of the government having too much of their information.

“Everybody talks about wanting government systems to all work seamlessly,” said Wesley Wilcox, a Republican who runs election in Marion County, Fla. “But in the same vein, you come back and say we don’t want Big Brother knowing about this, that and the other.”

This fundamental data problem comes up in two major conspiratorial narratives around elections: