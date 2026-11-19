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A New Jersey Superior Court judge cleared the way this week for a class-action lawsuit against a hyperscale data center accused of emitting jarring noises.

Residents who live near the Vineland data center complain about loud humming and buzzing sounds that allegedly disrupt their sleep, induce stress and prevent them from enjoying their yards.

“We’re like prisoners inside the house,” said Tiffany Leone-Vespa, who lives about a mile from the facility but is not named in the complaint.

The 300-megawatt data center is being developed by DataOne for the Nebius Group to support infrastructure for artificial intelligence as part of a $17 billion deal with Microsoft.

This week, Judge James Swift denied a motion to dismiss the case during a hearing attended by a couple dozen residents, as well as virtual attendees.

The lawsuit alleges DataOne has failed to soundproof the data center’s engines and cooling systems. The plaintiffs, which include three residents who live near the data center, allege the noise, likened to that of a hovering helicopter, prevents them from enjoying their homes, and worry it will lower their property values.

Video obtained by WHYY News from residents less than 2 miles from the property depicts loud metallic and droning noises in the daytime and evening.