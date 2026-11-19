Fight over Vineland data center noise stays alive as judge denies lawsuit dismissal
Vineland residents say loud, metallic noises are impacting their quality of life.
This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.
From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.
A New Jersey Superior Court judge cleared the way this week for a class-action lawsuit against a hyperscale data center accused of emitting jarring noises.
Residents who live near the Vineland data center complain about loud humming and buzzing sounds that allegedly disrupt their sleep, induce stress and prevent them from enjoying their yards.
“We’re like prisoners inside the house,” said Tiffany Leone-Vespa, who lives about a mile from the facility but is not named in the complaint.
The 300-megawatt data center is being developed by DataOne for the Nebius Group to support infrastructure for artificial intelligence as part of a $17 billion deal with Microsoft.
This week, Judge James Swift denied a motion to dismiss the case during a hearing attended by a couple dozen residents, as well as virtual attendees.
The lawsuit alleges DataOne has failed to soundproof the data center’s engines and cooling systems. The plaintiffs, which include three residents who live near the data center, allege the noise, likened to that of a hovering helicopter, prevents them from enjoying their homes, and worry it will lower their property values.
Video obtained by WHYY News from residents less than 2 miles from the property depicts loud metallic and droning noises in the daytime and evening.
Attorney Laura Sheets said 1,000 residents within 1.5 miles of the data center could be eligible for the class-action lawsuit. She believes the case is among the first of its kind in the U.S.
“At the end of this case, we want the noise to stop. We want proper noise abatement,” Sheets said.
“And, we want [residents] to be compensated. We are alleging that not only is it interfering, for the last year and a half, with their ability to use and enjoy their property, but that it’s causing major damage to their property values.”
Leone-Vespa said the noises have become so intense that they vibrate her house. She said she keeps her windows closed and has hired a landscaper to mow her lawn so she can avoid going outside. Still, the noises distract her during the day and keep her awake at night.
“I hear it all day long, I go to sleep with it, and then wake up to it again in the middle of the night,” Leone-Vespa said.
Ryan Suppi, who lives about 1.5 miles from the data center, said the sounds, which he likens to a loud lawn mower, prevent him from getting adequate sleep.
“I’ve been there 19 years. My kids grew up there. It’s been a quiet, peaceful place and we want it to go back to that way,” said Suppi, who is not a plaintiff in the case but hopes to be included in the class. “If I play loud music at 11 o’clock at night, the police are going to come to my house and tell me I have to turn it off. It should be no different for any company after a certain hour.”
During the hearing, defense attorneys Mark Makhail and Ben Klein argued that residents are experiencing temporary construction noises that pose a mere annoyance. They said that until construction is complete, it can’t be determined whether the sounds are unreasonable.
Although the data center is under construction, at least three data rooms operate 24/7, according to the lawsuit.
Last month, environmental regulators in New Jersey fined DataOne more than $1 million for operating 62 natural gas-powered generators without a permit. Natural gas generators emit carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and other combustion-related pollutants.
Sheets said she believes the metallic noises residents are hearing come from the generators.
DataOne has said the engines will be replaced with Bloom Energy fuel cells, which turn natural gas into electricity through an electrochemical reaction. The company said the technology is much quieter and emits fewer emissions. However, the installation timeline is unclear.
During the hearing, Swift said his responsibility was not to determine whether the accusations are true or the cause of the noise, but to determine whether the allegations can be sued over. He argued that the allegations constitute a public nuisance and that the data center has a duty to mitigate noise.
Swift also denied the defendant’s request to strike the class-action component of the lawsuit. He rejected their notion that because noise doesn’t travel uniformly, it would require 1,000 “mini trials” to examine individual factors.
Defense attorney Makhail denied a request for comment after the ruling.
The defense must now file an answer to the allegations, and both sides will begin to swap evidence to build their cases.
Residents like Stefanie Bartiromo, who is not mentioned in the complaint, say they hope the case could lead to compensation. Bartiromo hopes to be included in the class. She said even though she loves her home of almost 20 years, the noise and potential environmental impact of the data center is enough to consider leaving.
“I want to be able to enjoy my house. I didn’t plan on moving, but if it gets worse, I might have to,” Bartiromo said. “You’re stuck in limbo. You want to improve your house, but should I put money into it if I’m just going to be forced out?”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.