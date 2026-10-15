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Some video games are simple: low-resolution, arcade-style shoot ‘em ups and chase ‘em downs, the kind of old-school games a Drexel University student might gravitate to at a video parlor.

Some are much more complicated: 3D virtual worlds to explore and be challenged by.

Both are central to the “Escape->Control->Play: The Art of the Video Game” exhibition now at the Pearlstein Gallery in Drexel’s URBN Annex.

The exhibition explores video games’ ability to be socially critical, culturally disruptive and catalyze alternative communities.

“We wanted to investigate video games as an art form but also think about the ways that people are using them for creativity, for acts of resistance, for opportunities to create community,” co-curator Talia Greene said. “To see them not just as a mass media, mass culture, corporate thing, but to dig deeper and think about what video games can do for our society.”