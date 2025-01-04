Vehicular attacks are not new. But preventing them has been a big challenge

Intentional vehicular attacks on crowds of people, like the one that killed 14 revelers in New Orleans on New Year’s Day, are not new. They have been carried out for decades. Although in recent years, they have increasingly been used by terrorist groups and individuals.

“Terrorism has changed,” said Devorah Margolin, senior fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Plane hijackings, such as the Sept. 11 attacks, have become less common, she said, while “these low- to medium-impact or low- to medium-cost [vehicle-based] attacks are kind of more popularized.”

The FBI said the man who intentionally drove a pickup truck into crowds on Bourbon Street early on New Year’s Day acted alone and that the attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism. While a specific motive is still unclear, the FBI said the suspect was inspired by ISIS.

Margolin said such vehicle-based attacks require less communication between a central organization and individuals, and therefore less risk. They’re also less expensive.

“All you require is a car in order to carry this out,” she said.

In an unclassified document from 2010, Department of Homeland Security officials warned that vehicle-ramming allows terrorists who lack access to or expertise in explosives or other weapons an opportunity to carry out an attack.

Whereas security measures at airports and other public venues have been bolstered following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, The Washington Institute’s Margolin said that “vehicular attacks are quite hard to stop.”

“Soft targets, such as areas in which civilians are enjoying themselves relaxing, are obviously easier targets because you can just drive right through,” she said.

A brief history of vehicular attacks

Islamic terrorist groups have been calling for these types of attacks for over a decade. But in 2016, ISIS began aggressively promoting vehicle attacks — particularly in the U.S. and Europe — through its online magazine Rumiyah, including instructions its supporters were encouraged to use to carry out such attacks.