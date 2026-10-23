Bucks County museum owner’s book catalogues decades of chasing after vampire antiques
Edmondo Crimi’s “actually very funny” book about vampires features hundreds of paranormal artifacts on display at the VAMPA Museum in Doylestown.
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Edmondo Crimi purchased his first vampire-killing kit in 1977.
The 18-year-old from Brooklyn had cut his teeth in the antique business on the streets of New York, and he was exploring the famous Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen flea market on the outskirts of Paris.
There he came across a box with an axe, swords, holy water, garlic, a Bible and a gun.
He knew what it was because he grew up hearing stories about vampire-killing kits and other aspects of the paranormal from his family, Crimi said. Two of his great-uncles, after all, were exorcists in their hometown of Catania, Sicily.
He nearly emptied his savings and forked over $600 for the piece, which he took back to his hotel and slept with in his bed.
“I was afraid that someone would break in and steal it,” Crimi said. “And also, I was getting nervous. Are there vampires, really? Am I gonna need this piece?”
Crimi somehow got the case of deadly wares on a plane. When he reached the United States, customs agents took him into a room and interrogated him about the mysterious artifact.
“What is this? Why do you have it?” the agents asked him, to which he responded that it was a vampire-killing set, and he was planning to start collecting them.
“Then they asked me, ‘Are you a vampire?’ I said, ‘Well, why would I have a vampire-killing set if I was a vampire?’” Crimi said.
At that point, they thought he “was a lunatic,” but the agents were also fascinated by the relic of a bygone era, he recalled. They even took Polaroid photos to show their kids.
That kit is now one of hundreds of artifacts and antiques described in Crimi’s new book, “Vault of the Vampire,” which he said serves as a “catalogue raisonné,” or annotated list of items on display at his Vampire and Paranormal Museum in Doylestown.
Entries of vampire-related objects, artwork featuring the Stoics’ “Memento Mori” motif, folkloric works and more that Crimi has collected over the past 40 years are displayed in glossy photos, along with detailed historical research about the artifacts and the context of where and how they were made.
“Because we are a museum, we always bring things in and out,” Crimi said. “We get items from other people sometimes that want to loan it to the museum.”
Crimi’s assistant, Cammi Cohen, contributed to deciphering handwritten notes and combing through records to assemble descriptions of pieces featured in the book.
Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and in the gift shop at VAMPA Museum, “Vault of the Vampire” also incorporates stories from Crimi’s youth, growing up in a Roman Catholic, Italian American family in Brooklyn.
“I don’t believe in vampires in the Dracula sense,” Crimi said. “That’s fiction. It’s more about a paranormal, supernatural concept. And we would just sit around eating pasta, eating Italian food, and talking about all these stories and things that a lot of my family members thought they saw … I think a lot of it was true. I think some of it was imaginative.”
Some of those childhood anecdotes make for an unexpectedly amusing read, Crimi said.
“A book on vampires is actually very funny,” he said.
Vampire artifacts are a portal to the past
In Crimi’s experience, the customs agents’ reaction to that first vampire-killing set is typical of many museum visitors who read the new book and learn about the tools, materials, and superstitions created hundreds of years ago to ward off fears that lurked in the shadows.
“Most people aren’t afraid of the vampire stuff,” Crimi said. “They have more of a fascination, so it’s more historical … and the craftsmanship. That’s what really gets them. How well these pieces are made, so they love it.”
Crimi opened the museum in 2023 on the grounds of his Doylestown home, an old dairy farm dating to the 1700s. It is home to the world’s largest collection of antique vampire-killing sets, he said.
Since the museum opened, attendance has grown, Crimi said. The growth is spurred by interest in the paranormal and attraction to what he sees as the museum’s mission to “show how art has been influenced by the battle between good and evil.”
“We’re not a nefarious museum at all,” he said. “It’s not a jump scare. It’s actually [an] academic museum.”
The paranormal can also be positive, he said.
“Guardian angels are paranormal. God is paranormal. Muhammad is paranormal. So not to bring like a scare tactic in it, but just to show some of the beauty of the paranormal as well,” Crimi said.
Vampire-killing sets and other artifacts also serve as a window into the past, Crimi said.
“I always tell people, imagine a time there’s no cell phones, there’s no TVs, there are no cars,” he said. “The police force is very very minimal. It’s really dark at night. Communication was different, so oral tradition is the way people spoke. So it’s a complete different world.”
In those times, the presence of a vampire-killing set at a pub where people gathered offered some comfort amid life’s daily uncertainties.
“I’m a firm believer in science,” Crimi said. “But think about this: Science is always changing, so the same concept could happen with spirituality. It’s always changing. So what we know in the 1400s is different from what we know in the 1600s, and what we know now might be different 200 years from now.”
A ‘family-friendly’ paranormal museum dedicated to doing good
Crimi said he has had “a lot of experiences in the paranormal, not necessarily negative, sometimes very positive.”
In 2024, he told WHYY News about a presence on the museum grounds that he thinks of as the “mischievous” spirit of a child obsessed with milk, perhaps dating to the days the property was a working dairy farm.
Still, he said that he has experienced a couple of “frightening” things. Crimi, a Roman Catholic ordained minister, has participated in seven exorcisms, he said — experiences that won him an invitation to an exorcist conference at the Vatican two years ago.
Some of those personal stories of the paranormal might be featured in a second book, Crimi said.
For now, he is focused on using the museum and his work in Doylestown to promote charity work and possibly start a nonprofit.
A vampire and paranormal museum might be viewed as an unlikely platform for good works in the community, Crimi said. But he said the mission is not at odds with the spookier elements of his establishment.
“To me, it’s as simple as love, compassion and charity. I keep it simple,” he said. “We’re open to everyone, every lifestyle, everything. As long as you’re a good person, we don’t limit any people from any situation.”
Crimi clarified that he would “not have someone who was satanic and did evil things in the museum.”
“We don’t do any torture devices,” he said. “We don’t do anything that is against children. We don’t do mass murderers … I hate all that stuff.”
In fact, the museum is a family-friendly, kid-friendly experience, Crimi said, complete with an outdoor playground and roaming peacocks.
“It’s not like we just want people to see a museum that’s scary,” he said. “That’s the whole thing: having fun. You know, enjoy the whole experience.”
Crimi will lecture on “Vault of the Vampire” on Friday at the Barnes & Noble in Doylestown.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
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