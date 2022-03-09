An Upper Darby home health care agency has been ordered to pay more than $4.5 million in back wages and damages after investigators found the company denied workers overtime wages.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ordered Successful Aging Care Net, Inc. and its owner Innocent Onwubiko to pay nearly $2.3 million in back wages and an equal amount in damages to affected workers.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division say the company misclassified workers as independent contractors to get around paying time and a half for hours worked beyond the 40-hour workweek.

Officials also say the company also failed to record and compensate workers for travel time done on the job.