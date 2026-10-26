‘Everyone deserves to be remembered’: Montco builds resting place for unclaimed remains
The site will be the first of its kind for a coroner’s office in Pennsylvania.
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Dr. Janine Darby was touring the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in 2023, months before she would be elected to lead it, when she saw something that she said “just kind of made [her] sad.”
It was a file room containing shelves filled with the hundreds of unclaimed, cremated remains of people whose deaths the office had investigated.
“I didn’t know this existed until I actually saw with my own eyes that this is how we’re keeping these unclaimed and abandoned decedents,” Darby told WHYY News. “And so I’m like, ‘We have to do something better than this.’”
Darby made the project one of her “missions,” she said, after being sworn in as county coroner in January 2024.
On Monday, that vision becomes a reality. The county is breaking ground on the structure that will serve as a designated resting place for those unclaimed or abandoned remains.
Darby said the resting place, which she hopes will be completed by the end of December, is the first of its kind for any coroner’s office in the state.
“Everyone deserves to be remembered. Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity, and … respect with death, as well, not just with life.”
County resting place to house nearly 300 people’s remains
The county coroner’s office is the largest in Pennsylvania, and investigates thousands of deaths each year that are reported due to unexpected or suspicious circumstances. The office investigates what caused the person’s death and classifies the manner of death.
After that, Darby said, officials do their best to ensure the person’s remains are entrusted to their loved ones. They also assist in supporting families with finding low-cost burial options, if financial concerns are a barrier.
“We try to do our due diligence in finding family members or friends that would want to make burial arrangements,” she said. “Despite our best efforts, we are left with these abandoned or unclaimed cremains.”
Darby said the coroner’s office currently has almost 300 abandoned or unclaimed cremated remains. The names of the decedents are shared in a public list on the office’s website so that family members can still come forward if they learn that their loved ones’ remains are there.
“This dignified resting place ensures that even those who might be overlooked are given the respect that they deserve, and I think that’s something that our community can be proud of,” she said.
The new resting place, located in a “peaceful,” grassy area next to the coroner’s office headquarters, will have space for more than 1,000 cremated remains — although Darby said they “hope not to fill it.”
Other coroner’s offices and medical examiner offices in the region will also be able to use the place as a resting dignified place for cremated remains they have in their possession.
An internal fan will ward off moisture and humidity, and remains will be placed in shelves with labeling, Darby said.
The county plans to hold a formal ceremony in the spring, she said, to place the remains in the resting place. Once completed, it will be accessible to members of the public who wish to pay their respects.
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