The history of one of Washington’s weirdest traditions: the turkey pardon

This story originally appeared on NPR.

A lame-duck president will “pardon” a turkey Monday.

Not to be snood-y about it, but this fowl tradition has a long and oft-confused history. So let’s dispel the myths that get stuck in our beaks that too many have clawed onto and get to the truth of the matter.

Even presidents have gotten it wrong

Which president was the first to pardon a turkey? This might be a shaggy turkey story , but bear with us.

To paraphrase a former president, this depends on what the definition of “pardon” is.

“This is a tradition that dates back to the presidency of Harry Truman,” then-President George W. Bush said in 2008 .

Eh. Sort of, but not when it comes to pardoning turkeys.

“So continuing a tradition begun 50 years ago by President Truman, I am going to keep at least — excuse me — one turkey off of the Thanksgiving dinner table by giving a pardon to a turkey from Ohio,” said former President Bill Clinton in 1996.

That’s definitely not true. And he repeated it the next year.

“President Truman was the first president to pardon a turkey,” he said.

Still not true. It got so bad that the Truman Library had to weigh in.

“The Library’s staff has found no documents, speeches, newspaper clippings, photographs, or other contemporary records in our holdings which refer to Truman pardoning a turkey that he received as a gift in 1947, or at any other time during his Presidency,” it said in a statement in 2003. “Truman sometimes indicated to reporters that the turkeys he received were destined for the family dinner table.”

Truman was the first to be given a turkey by the National Turkey Federation, but not the first to pardon one

This is where the confusion comes in. The turkey lobby has been presenting presidents with turkeys since 1947, when Truman was president.

But, as the Truman Library notes, the post-Depression, post-World War II-era president ate his turkeys.

And that was the original intent – a gift for the presidential holiday table… and for Big Turkey to get attention and remind people to eat turkey for Thanksgiving, of course.