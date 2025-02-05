Here’s how Trump’s tariffs could impact you and your wallet

This story originally appeared on NPR.

Every day, many people in the U.S. eat fruit grown in Mexico, use phones made in China and live in homes built from lumber from Canada.

Now, trade with those three countries could be interrupted. President Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on China — leading the country to retaliate with tariffs of its own. And although Trump has agreed to put on hold planned tariffs on Mexico and Canada for 30 days, he could still impose them after that.

A tariff is a tax on goods imported from abroad. Despite Trump’s claims that his tariffs will be paid by other countries, Americans will be stuck with the higher prices.

An analysis by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation found that if the tariffs Trump threatened in recent days are imposed, it would amount to an average tax increase of more than $800 per U.S. household in 2025.

Here’s a deeper look at how the tariffs are likely to affect what Americans pay.

Tariffs on China will sting consumers on a range of items

The U.S. imports a lot from China — and Trump’s 10% tariff could hit more than $450 billion worth of imports.

The tariffs Trump imposed during his first term were more targeted. This time around, more Americans will feel the impact. Among the imports affected are a whole slew of consumer goods, including footwear, toys, video game consoles and electronics.

U.S. businesses import a large number of components from China, as well as the machinery and equipment they use in their own production processes. So the cost of production in the U.S. will go up too.

The Tax Foundation estimates that the tariffs on China alone will add $172 to the tax burden per U.S. household.

And there’s no exception for Apple this time, unlike in Trump’s first term.

“So iPhones, iPads, tablets, laptops — all of that from Apple would now be hit, which is kind of a big escalation compared to how consumer goods were shielded from most of the first trade war tariffs,” says Erica York, vice president of federal tax policy at the Tax Foundation.

Does this mean that an $800 iPhone will now cost $880, or 10% more? Not necessarily.

For one thing, importers pay a tariff based on the cost price of the item, not the full retail price. And Apple might try to ramp up its production in other countries like India, or it could decide to eat the cost of the tariffs — especially since competitor Samsung produces many of its phones in South Korea or Vietnam and won’t feel the same blow.

But even if Americans don’t see an increase in the actual sticker price of an item, there is still pain being inflicted on the U.S. economy.

“It means incomes and returns to shareholders in the U.S. economy are lower instead, because if businesses have to eat those higher costs, it means they have less to pay their workers,” says York. “It means they have less to hire and expand employment, or less to invest. So no matter what channel the price impact takes, it’s Americans who are hurt by the tariffs.”

China responded with its own 15% tariffs on American coal and liquefied natural gas and 10% tariffs on crude oil, farm equipment and certain other vehicles, to take effect on Feb. 10.

Those countermeasures are not as widespread as Trump’s tariffs on China, but they will hurt Americans’ finances too.

The Mexico and Canada tariffs could hurt even more

After talking with the leaders of Mexico and Canada on Monday, Trump agreed to a one-month postponement of the 25% tariffs.

It’s not yet clear what tariffs will be imposed on goods from Canada and Mexico. But anything close to the proposed 25% tariffs would make a real dent in Americans’ wallets — accounting for the bulk of that extra $800 hit Americans would take if all tariffs were imposed, York says.

Here are some of the products from the two countries that could be impacted.