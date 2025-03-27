Trump announces new 25 percent tariff on all cars made outside the U.S.

U.S. tariffs are paid to the government by businesses in the U.S. that are importing goods. Studies of tariffs imposed in Trump’s first term have shown they were overwhelmingly paid by U.S. businesses and consumers. White House officials have said that foreign companies will lower their prices to compensate for tariffs, essentially eating the cost. However, when asked by NPR, the officials provided no data to support this.

Trump’s tariff policy has been chaotic throughout this presidency. In addition to the tariffs already imposed, he has threatened still more tariffs on a range of goods from around the world, at times announcing a tariff only to then delay or retract it.

Earlier this week, Trump floated what he called a “secondary tariff” of 25 percent on goods from any country buying oil or gas from Venezuela.

The president has said he will also impose “reciprocal tariffs”, which he has described as being equal to tariffs other countries impose on U.S. goods. However, the White House has given few specific details on what those reciprocal tariffs will look like. The latest automobile tariffs go into effect April 3 according to Trump.