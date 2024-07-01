Trump team plans to pare down Republican Party platform ahead of convention

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is planning to present a “streamlined” platform ahead of the Republican National Convention later this month, according to a memo obtained by NPR.

“The platform is an opportunity to make our vision clear, and to lay out a framework for policy making, while rejecting any special interest influence that seeks to make public policy stray from our clear and straightforward objectives,” stated the memo, signed by Trump advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles.

They said the platform should reflect Trump’s vision for America, and avoid creating lines of attack for his opponents.

The memo was first reported by The New York Times and others.