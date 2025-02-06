FBI agents, prosecutors fear retribution from Jan. 6 rioters pardoned by Trump

This story originally appeared on NPR.

Pardoned Jan. 6 rioters and their supporters have been whipping each other up online with increasingly dire threats against FBI agents and prosecutors who worked on investigations of the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“All their prosecutors deserve a rope!!!” reads one post on X.

“These two slimy swamp creatures will face justice” reads another post.

“YOU ARE NEXT,” reads another.

Since President Trump gave Jan. 6 rioters blanket clemency — regardless of whether they were convicted for assaulting police, or if they had prior convictions for crimes including forcible rape, manslaughter and domestic violence — threatening messages have proliferated against law enforcement officials.

Police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6, as well as FBI agents and federal prosecutors who investigated the attack say they are increasingly worried about violent retribution against themselves and their families by defendants, who have been emboldened by Trump’s pardons.

“I’ve spent my career prosecuting violent criminals, transnational organized crime, violent crime, firearms offenses, trafficking offenses,” said one federal prosecutor, who spent years prosecuting Jan. 6 cases. “Never have I felt less safe than with these defendants.”

“I’m concerned for the safety of myself. I’m concerned for the safety of my colleagues,” said this prosecutor, who asked for anonymity due to fear of retaliation from the Trump administration as well as Jan. 6 rioters they prosecuted. “I’m concerned for the safety of the victims.”

Morale among prosecutors and investigators who worked on Jan. 6 cases was already low. The Trump administration has dismissed more than two dozen prosecutors who worked on Jan. 6 cases. Trump officials have also launched a wide-ranging inquiry into FBI employees’ roles in Jan. 6 investigations, leading to fear of a political purge of thousands of agents.

Those moves have given law enforcement officials who investigated the Capitol attack little to no faith that the Trump administration would investigate the threats they are currently facing.

“A lot of us are already not reporting these threats, because we don’t think they’ll care — unless and until one of us gets killed,” said one official who worked on Jan. 6 cases and also requested anonymity because of fear of retaliation.

The victims in the case of Jan. 6 include the approximately 140 police officers who were injured in the violent attack.

Former Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone was assaulted with a stun gun and suffered a heart attack during the riot. Trump’s pardon freed the man who drove the stun gun into Fanone’s neck, Daniel Rodriguez, who had pleaded guilty and was serving a 12-year prison sentence. Since the pardons, Fanone said he was filing for protective orders against Rodriguez and the other men who assaulted him on Jan. 6.