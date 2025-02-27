How Trump’s crackdown plays into misperceptions about immigrants and crime

This story originally appeared on NPR.

When the first migrant detainees arrived at the U.S. naval base in Guantánamo Bay on military planes, the Trump administration described them as hardened criminals.

“It is holding those that are the worst of the worst,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News earlier this month.

That was the public message. But in response to a lawsuit, the administration later conceded that nearly 30% of the Venezuelan migrants sent to Guantánamo were considered “low-threat illegal aliens,” and did not have serious criminal records.

The White House portrays its crackdown on illegal immigration as an unqualified success. But critics worry that its high-profile removal flights and arrests of migrants may be prioritizing optics ahead of results, playing into longstanding misperceptions about immigrants and crime.

A recent NPR/Ipsos poll found that significant numbers of Americans believe false and misleading claims about immigration — particularly those who get their news from Fox and conservative outlets.

“I worry about this model where Trump almost acts like a reality show producer,” said Brendan Nyhan, a professor at Dartmouth College, where he studies political communication and misperceptions.

When immigration authorities launched major enforcement operations in Chicago last month, they brought along an unusual guest : Phil McGraw, the TV personality better known as Dr. Phil.

Over the few weeks of the Trump administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials carried out similar actions across the country targeting what they call “criminal aliens.” And the TV cameras were never far behind.

A Fox News camera crew embedded with ICE in Aurora, Colorado . But that operation yielded only about 30 arrests, far fewer than the hundred members of the Tren de Aragua gang that ICE leaders said they were targeting.

ICE has conducted enforcement operations like this under previous administrations. And there have been media ride-alongs, too, going back years .

But Nyhan says this level of integration between law enforcement and media feels different.

“You worry about the tail wagging the dog,” Nyhan said. “The extent to which the Trump administration is almost performing what it does for the benefit of Fox and other allied media sources is quite striking.”

These videos and images of arrests and deportations allow the Trump administration to look tough on immigration, Nyhan says, even as the enforcement numbers have so far fallen short of the White House’s stated goals.

Arrests of immigrants without legal status climbed during the first weeks of the Trump administration. But in the first week of February, ICE was arresting fewer than 600 people per day on average nationwide — far short of the minimum 1200 to 1500 arrests per day that administration officials have said they want.