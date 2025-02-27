Trump’s social media video garners pushback from Arabs and Muslims in U.S. and Gaza

The video also shows children running out of the rubble into a world of palm trees and luxury buildings, and a towering golden statue of Trump. It depicts men in apparent drag dancing in bikinis on the beach, Trump enjoying a belly dancer and a man resembling Elon Musk being showered with cash in the form of U.S. currency.

The post comes weeks after Trump suggested the U.S. should take over the Gaza Strip and relocate Palestinians.

In Gaza, many residents have little to no internet service, but some who viewed the video expressed anger to NPR Gaza producer Anas Baba. Baba showed the video to 20-year-old Mohamed Abdelrahman who rejected the idea.

“We won’t be lured by a few statues and money, leave us alone and let us rebuild our homes by ourselves,” he told Baba.