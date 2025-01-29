Trump invites nearly all federal workers to quit now, get paid through September

This story originally appeared on NPR.

The Trump administration is offering nearly all federal workers the opportunity to resign from their posts now and still retain full pay and benefits through Sept. 30.

The notice, sent via an email blast from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Tuesday afternoon, gave employees until Feb. 6 to accept the deal.

Employees wishing to resign were instructed to reply to the email from their government accounts with the word “Resign” and hit send.

The expectation is that employees would be put on administrative leave until they leave, according to an OPM spokesperson.

The memo thanks those who opt to remain in their jobs but adds, “At this time, we cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency.”